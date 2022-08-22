Kacey Musgraves’ Birthday Hairdo Featured LED Twinkle Lights

If there’s one day of the year when you want to nail the perfect celebratory hairstyle, it’s on your birthday. Birthdays (and Leo season in general) give you full permission to try something brand new, unexpected, or just take your look over-the-top. Notable Leo, Kacey Musgraves, showed us all how its done with her next-level birthday look this year. On her 34th birthday on August 21, the singer shared on her Instagram stories her full party glam featuring colored LED twinkle lights threaded into her hair in long baby braids along with her full outfit while celebrating in Japan.

The head-to-toe Y2K-inspired look featured a bodycon halter corset dress with a butterfly print (perhaps a reference to her song “Butterflies) and a half-up half-down hairdo with a high bun on the top of her head, curtain bangs, and two glowing fairy light extensions hanging down from behind her ears. The hair look was created by hairstylist Giovanni Delgado. “@giovannidelgado threaded actual lights in my hair,” Musgraves wrote in one of the series of stories showing off the birthday ’do. Musgraves credited her makeup artist Moani Lee, stylist Erica Cloud, and @marissaanayaa for assisting a.k.a. her “glamilia” (as she also referred to the team on her Instagram stories) for putting the whole look together.

In one of the Instagram videos, Musgraves ran her hands over her hair, showing the lights were wearable and moveable. Delgado has previously perfected other Y2K-inspired hair ideas on the singer, including blue highlights for her show in Belgium. This, however, was her first glow-in-the-dark hairstyle, paired with glittery gold and blue eyeshadow to match her dress. May this be the first of many high-tech hair styles to come from the duo.

Musgraves celebrated her birthday and the end of a hectic tour schedule in style. The singer shared videos of her light-up hair in action while out for a drink with friends. While we can’t all have our very own personal birthday glam team, Musgraves' latest look is the perfect reminder to go big or go home on your special day. HBD, Kacey!