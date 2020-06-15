Kanye West Is Reportedly Working On A Beauty Line

Aromatherapy pillows and face masks created by Kanye West could be in your future. According to TMZ, West filed a trademark for a Yeezy beauty and skin care line. For those of you keeping track at home, this would mean that nearly everyone associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family has entered the beauty space.

For his foray into makeup, West doesn't intend on creating an umbrella collection with KKW Beauty or Kylie Cosmetics. Rather, according to the trademark, West will create a collection of products that include face masks, false eyelashes, makeup, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair products and perfumes. According to TMZ, the trademark also covers products including toothpaste, deodorant, scented pine cones, and aromatherapy pillows.

Fans of West will have to wait and see whether any products are unveiled soon, but this isn't the first time he's considered a makeup line. As Complex reports, West had filed a similar trademark in 2017. At the time, he intended to create a Donda makeup collection — as tribute to his mother — which would have included perfumes, makeup, and lotions. That line was ultimately never released, Complex notes.

West hasn't yet confirmed the alleged reporting from TMZ, but the performer is sure to have plenty of support from his family, including makeup moguls Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian-West. Even 10-year-old Mason Disick is somewhat familiar with the world of beauty, making headlines for a short-lived feud with adult, Jeffree Star.