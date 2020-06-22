After sharing news of their highly anticipated collaboration, Kylie and Kendall Jenner gave Instagram followers a first peek at the latest Kylie Cosmetics collection. Arriving on June 26, the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection marks the first time the sisters have worked together in the beauty space. As one of the last remaining members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to work with the family's youngest makeup mogul, Jenner pulled out all the stops, unveiling a collection made for summer glam — complete with never-before-seen products from the brand.

The comprehensive collection features an item for just about every step of your makeup routine, including a circular compact with blotting powder, a trio of Face Sticks for bronzing, blush, and highlighting, and Everything Everywhere Gloss — meant for the perfect, non-sticky glossy lid — in a shade of glittery copper.

Of course, no Kylie Cosmetics collection would be complete without lip products, and Jenner's launch includes a Sister Sister Lip Kit in a dark rose hue and a sheer berry High Gloss called Can I Borrow That.

Rounding out the collection is a 15-pan eyeshadow palette that includes Jenner approved shades of green, orange, and purple. Including both matte and shimmer colors, the palette features a few nods to the sisterly relationship, with hues including Love You Sister, a neutral brown, I'm Telling Mom, a glittery tan, and Here Kenny Kenny, a soft green packed with shimmer.

Set to debut online through KylieCosmetics.com, the pair announced that a portion of sales would be donated to "an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people." Jenner promised that more on the chosen organization was to come.

Below, scroll through the products revealed on social media.