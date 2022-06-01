After taking over the underwear, loungewear, and shapewear market with her brand Skims, Kim Kardashian is officially entering the skin care space, with the announcement of her newest brand SKKN BY KIM. The new nine-product skincare collection created by the reality star launches later this month, with the countdown already starting on the website and over 13 thousand followers already on the brand's Instagram, with just one post so far. “A radiant and rejuvenated complexion begins with SKKN BY KIM,” the post is captioned. The images share a first look at the new new products which are all packaged in rounded, minimalist stone gray bottles and jars.

According to the brand, SKKN BY KIM will be a new daily skincare ritual “with a focus on quality and efficacy.” It’s supposed nourish skin as well as create an indulgent at-home experience. “In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance-driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand,” Kim said in a press release provided by the brand.

Hannah Tveite

SKKN BY KIM was created in partnership with Coty Inc., one of the world’s largest beauty companies. The collection features nine core products: a cleanser ($43), toner ($45), exfoliator ($55), hyaluronic acid serum ($90 refill), Vitamin C8 Serum ($90), face cream ($85), eye cream ($75), oil drops ($95), and a night oil ($95). Each product is bottled inside sleek, minimalistic, and refillable packaging in Kim’s favorite neutral stone color palette.

Kim has already posted a preview of the brand on her Instagram. “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” she wrote in the caption. “You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

With the new brand, Kim is following in her sister Kylie’s footsteps, with her extremely successful (and often sold out) Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands. It also comes after the recent shut down of the KKW Fragrance website, following the previous announcement of the shut down of KKW Beauty back in July 2021. Then, Kardashian promised to come back, “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” acknowledging the beauty industry’s overall moves toward keeping an eye on sustainability. The highly anticipated rebrand will be available on June 21 at 9am (PT) exclusively on the new website, skknbykim.com.