Kristen Stewart Just Got Choppy, Layered Bangs

As Princess Diana in her new movie Spencer, Stewart bares a convincing resemblance to the late royal, with her famous feathered and cropped cut. In her real life, Stewart has also been making waves with her own beauty choices. In September 2021 before the Venice Film Festival, she dyed her hair a unique shade of warmed-toned canary blonde that she’s been sporting with her shoulder-length lob ever since. However, on Monday, January 24, Stewart visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a noticeably different hair style: brand new choppy, layered bangs.

The new cut is the creation of Stewart’s longtime hairstylist and collaborator, Adir Abergel who’s also been the architect of the star’s hair looks during the Spencer press cycle. While long, shaggy bangs have been the most prevalent fringe style of the season (as seen on Kaia Gerber and Billie Eilish), these new layered bangs offer a refreshing new take on the trend. Instead of low commitment, eyelash-grazing curtain bangs, Stewart’s bangs are extra short in the center of her forehead, adding some extra edge to the shaggy style, with longer angled pieces framing her face.

Last fall, Stewart faked the look of bangs for the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion themed Met Gala by styling her hair in the shape of 1950s-inspired bumper bangs. With that hairdo, she looked every bit the picture of a vintage Barbie doll, but we must admit that this new bang style has more of the casual and rebellious vibe of K. Stew that we’ve come to know and love. Stewart famously isn’t on Instagram herself, but luckily for us, her glam team is great at documenting her ongoing beauty transformations. We can’t to wait to see what look will come next, especially seeing the haircut in it’s entirety when she lets her hair loose.