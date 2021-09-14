Kristen Stewart Made Another Hair Transformation for the 2021 Met Gala

Social media recluse but red carpet regular, Kristen Stewart arrived on September 13 to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion with another new beauty look to get the people talking.

Recently we’ve been seeing our dear K.Stew out and about for her Spencer press tour looking every bit the part of Princess Diana with short, bouncy, blonde hair, but her 2021 Met Gala look was decidedly different. She arrived to the red carpet with her hair in an ultra feminine high ponytail with 1950s pin up bangs. (A reoccurring trend at the Met Gala this year.)

This look was created by the hair transforming duo of stylist Adir Abergel and colorist Daniel Moon using Virtue Labs hair products.

Get an up close look of Kristen’s new style, here.

