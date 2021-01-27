Kristen Stewart Makes An Uncanny Princess Diana In 'Spencer'

The first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's biopic, Spencer, just dropped, sending Twitter into a frenzy and our breathing into overdrive.

Spencer is already Stewart's most-talked about role to date, and the renewed interest in Diana following Emma Corrin's uncanny portrayal of the late monarch in Season 4 of The Crown only compounds the ongoing fascination pop culture has with the people's princess.

Larraín also directed Natalie Portman in the cult-favorite Jackie, another historical biopic about a fashionable female figurehead with tragedy waiting in the wings. The first look at K.Stew as Diana, courtesy of Neon, shows her gazing forlornly and very Diana-ishly out the window from beneath a black veil, wearing an iconically red coat. (Though this movie takes place two years prior, the outfit is similar to one Diana wore for her royal Christmas duties in 1993.)

A synopsis for the film reads: “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

The "whole lot different" likely refers to Diana's internal battle over that critical weekend with her decision to dissolve her marriage to Prince Charles.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said in a release. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."