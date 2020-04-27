Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs, and other aesthetically rebellious famous people, Kylie Jenner has embraced the '90s chunky highlights hair trend.The beauty mogul shared a first look at her newly installed quarantine wig on April 16, but over the weekend, Jenner shared a new set of photos that accentuated the honey blonde streaks even more — in all of their face-framing glory.

The look, shown off on Instagram, sees Jenner's golden brown hair nearly pin straight down to the middle of her back, with the blonde streaks flipped out at the ends to perfectly frame the face. "Morning, sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe ☁️," she shared in the caption. In another, up-close and personal shot posted to her account, Jenner can be seen wearing the install and a completely bare and freckled face — sans any concealer, lashes, or filled-in brows.

The debut of the new wig install comes a couple weeks after Jenner shared photos of her natural (short) hair, and that she planned to use quarantine to take a break from non-stop glam, saying on Instagram Live, "I just felt like this is such a good time to let your hair out, and your nails out, no lashes." On April 26, however, Jenner shared that "experimenting with makeup" has been keeping her entertained during this extended time of social distancing, so she's clearly come to find it's all about balance.

See Jenner's '90s-inspired hair color, below.