Love it in earnest or consider it a guilty pleasure, there’s no denying that the internet could not stop talking about the first season of Emily In Paris last year. In fact, Netflix revealed it was viewed by an astonishing 58 million households during its first 28 days, making it the platform's most popular comedy series of 2020. With a new season on the way, Netflix's (somewhat divisive) Emily in Paris empire is growing, including a themed makeup collection with iconically Parisian brand, Lancôme. “For the Love of Paris Collection” was released Tuesday December 7, inspired by Paris itself and Emily’s “unapologetically fun, modern style”.

The collection is limited edition and features an eyeshadow palette with 12 long-lasting shades , Idôle Eau de Parfum in a bottle dressed with Emily's famous heart shape and Eiffel Tower bag charm ($99), Advanced Génifique Face Serum à la Emily, L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks, and For The Love of Paris Monsieur Big mascara ($26). All the products are currently available on lancome-usa.com and at Lancôme counters and select retailers nationwide.

Lancôme

The collection is designed to make it easy to pull off the Parisian looks that Lily Collins graced the screens with last year. The Emily-inspired long-wearing lipsticks come in various shades of rouge, so you can choose your own adventure with a chic, bold lip look. All the other elements of the collection will liven up your vanity with French flair from the adorable puffy heart-shaped clamshell palette housing a dozen extremely wearable eyeshadow shades to the limited edition black, red, and pink packaging of Advanced Génifique Face Serum. The serum itself is a Lancôme staple formulated to give you that French "je ne sais quoi" with fresh, hydrated, and plumped skin.

The Lancôme x Emily In Paris collection comes just in time for the holidays– a perfect gift for that special someone in your life who binged the last season in one day. It also comes just in time for the new season, which comes out this month on December 22. The official trailer is already out now, showing Emily further her journey of self-discovery and ready to inspire your next makeup look. If there’s one thing we can be sure of, Emily knows how to get the internet talking.