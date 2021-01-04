Lizzo Kicked 2021 Off With Platinum Blonde Hair

Lizzo truly embraced the spirit of change that often comes with a New Year. Donning an outfit filled with color, she shared a number of Instagram posts that featured the reveal of a platinum blonde wig.

Sporting a shade of buttery blonde that's expected to be popular this year, Lizzo's styling included a deep middle part, and a touch of curliness. Appearing to come with some length, the wig hit far below Lizzo's shoulders, and transitioned from straight and sleek to its textured ends. Also wearing the wig over on TikTok, she compared the hair's appearance to ramen noodles, and chose to sport the look for videos that included a true candy-eating feat.

She paired the style with a glossy makeup routine, that featured a hint of sheen on her lips. She kept the rest of her makeup quite minimal, but in one shot, she looked up from underneath a pair of voluminous lashes.

The platinum blonde moment wasn't the only color Lizzo tried in 2021. Sure, it's only the fourth day of the New Year, but her New Year's Eve festivities included the reveal of a bright, neon pink wig. And with Lizzo constantly swapping out her strands for additional fun colored hair pieces, there's no telling what her next 2021 look might be.

See Lizzo's latest look, below.