Lupita Nyong’o’s Metallic Lipstick Is The Next Party Girl Makeup Trend

Metallic makeup has been having a major moment in the beauty world, from metallic chrome manicures to silver eyeshadow. A throwback look by the way of ’70s disco and the Y2K era (think Britney Spears in her iconic Toxic music video), the trend is a fun way to buck the “clean girl” aesthetic and inject some more party girl spirit into your day-to-day life. Many might consider metallic makeup to be only appropriate for eye makeup and nails, but at the New York premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 1, movie lead Lupita Nyong'o showed off a new way to wear the metallic makeup trend— by wearing silvery green lipstick to the red carpet event.

Nyong'o wore a textured, lace green mini dress with a side slit, paired with slouchy, thigh-high boots in the same shade. To complete the monochrome look, she matched her metallic lipstick to the shade of green and wore a smoky eyeshadow. Nyong’o’s longtime makeup artist Nick Barose created the look combining influences from Nyong’o’s Black Panther character, Nakia (she wears a a lot of green in the film) and Lil’ Kim’s “Crush On You” music video. In his Instagram post of Nyong’o’s premiere look Barose shares “You can custom create green lips by using green eyeliner and eyeshadow on top of lip balm. On Lupita’s lips @lancomeofficial Hypnose 5 Colours Eye Palette in Kaki Electrique with #DramaLiqui Pencil in Green Metropolitan”, for those daring enough to recreate the look for the holiday season.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While metallic makeup has been circulating the trend cycle for months now, metallic lips are only now making its way front and center. It joins other bolder party girl-favorite lipstick shades that are currently on the rise in popularity, including jet-black lipstick. Keeping in mind that metallic manicures were one of the most popular nails of the summer season, metallic lipstick is no doubt set for the same meteoric rise this winter and throughout next year.

Nyong'o was joined by her co-star Danai Gurira at the red carpet premiere, with Gurira wearing a jeweled black outfit with a metallic eyeshadow. Both looks are set to be major sources of holiday party makeup inspiration this year, so keep an eye on the actresses—and their glam squads—for more festive ideas.