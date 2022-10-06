It’s Official, Y2K Beauty Trends Still Rule The Runway

In the past few years, we’ve witnessed the meteoric return of Y2K beauty trends. From Olivia Rodrigo wearing snap clips to Bella Hadid bringing back stretch-comb hairbands, our favorite celebrities are put their own twist on nostalgic trends and we can’t get enough of it. On TikTok 2000s trends get rediscovered as new time and again. There’s even a TikTok filter inspiring people to pluck their eyebrows into a skinny ’90s style. We know that there’s a lot of love for the early aughts in beauty and fashion, but after reigning over trends for so long, it was worth wondering if this moment is coming to an end. However, post fashion month, we have official confirmation that Y2K beauty is here to stay. We saw turn of the millennium beauty looks in New York, Milan, and Paris .

Runways as one of the best sources of makeup and hair inspiration (in addition to the endless talented creators online), will be influencing for months on end. We can expect what we’ve seen on the runway to infiltrate day-to-day street style (if it hasn’t already) between now and spring 2023. . With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the best and boldest Y2K beauty trends from fashion month this year.

Chunky Highlights

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2023 show was full of revived Y2K trends. (Hello, double denim.) But the colorful and metallic chunky highlights in the model’s hair were a stand-out. We can’t wait to use temporary hair paint to recreate the party-ready look.

Skinny Eyebrows

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Skinny eyebrows were taken to the extreme at Vivienne Westwood with literal pencil thin lines, but it’s safe to say that nearly non-existent brows will be a source of fascination for seasons to come.

Metallic Lids

Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the queens of Y2K beauty herself, Britney Spears, wore silver metallic eyeshadow in her iconic “Toxic” music video, something the KNWLS Spring/Summer 2023 show iconically brought back, alongside ultra-long hair extensions.

Facial Piercings

The Balenciaga runway showed every kind of facial piercings imaginable— including 2000s favorites like eye brow piercings, cheek piercings, and lip rings.

Bleached Buzzcuts

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The bleached buzzcut was a mainstay style in the ’00s that’s also having a major moment, now for all genders. Can the real Slim Shady please stand up?

Sweeping Side Bangs

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With Kim Kardashian recently switching to a side part, we sense a sweeping side bang revival on the way. Fendi’s show this year in Milan confirmed this suspicion, where models walked the runway with long bangs sweeping over one of their eyes.

Eyebrow Slits

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Channeling the best of ’90s and ’00s hip-hop culture Poster Girl’s runway show in London this year proved that anything goes with eyebrows now—whether you want to shave them, bleach them, over-pluck them or create dramatic eyebrow slits.

Layered Super Straight Hair

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Versace not only closed their show with Y2K icon Paris Hilton walking the runway, the designer also featured models with flat-ironed straight hair with face framing layers, another iconic early aughts look.