At 19-years-old and on top of the music world, singer Olivia Rodrigo has proven herself to be a full-blown Y2K revival style icon. Her “Brutal” music video, featuring nostalgia-heavy pieces like butterfly clips, pink clip-in highlights, and gothic chokers has inspired 2000s era enthusiasts everywhere to take up the cause. On the red carpet for he 2022 Brit Awards recently, she nailed another ’90s look with brown lip liner paired with gloss and silver eyeshadow. Now, she’s nailed a yet another red carpet look that will officially be added to our mood boards. For the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards the singer wore a modern negative space cat-eye makeup look with throwback snap clips in her hair

Making a special appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, Rodrigo joined the likes of Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, and Willow Smith on the red carpet, arriving in a metallic purple corset dress right off the Versace runway and cosigning the event’s unofficial emo beauty theme with her hair in a high ponytail and dark eyeliner. She opted for a soft, peachy lip, brushed up brows, and a glowy natural base, making way for her eyeliner to be the star. Her black winged eyeliner flicked out past the end of her brows and back towards the corner of her eye, creating a negative space look. She kept her face framing tendrils pulled back off of her face with black Y2K snap clips.

Olivia, who took home the award for female artist of the year, was turning her head to the side for many of the photo-ops—clearly looking to show off her bold eyeliner and hair accessory look. Posting herself holding her awards on her Instagram, she captioned the photo “thank u @iheartradio !!!!!💓👽🧋❤️‍🔥💞❤️”. Olivia often sports hair clips from the early aughts era, wearing multicolored snap clips beside her braids earlier in the week. With new music on the way, Olivia also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday with another purple outfit and half-up hair clipped back with a purple sparkly flower.

While negative space liner can be difficult to master, Olivia’s look is definitely achievable with just your black liquid eyeliner pen and some practice. For newbies, however, you may want to reach for negative space stickers—like this Simihaze glittery winged peel and stick pack—until you get the hang of this tricky look. As for embracing hair accessories, it’s never been easier to get on board with a throwback trend. Whether it’s utilitarian to push back bangs, or simply decorative, all you have to do is clip and go.