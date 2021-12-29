From smokey eyes to face gems to 2000s-era lined lips, there’s no denying that 2021 has been the year of makeup maximalism. Y2K beauty is back in a big way (hello super blushed cheeks and bright colored eyeliner), beauty has expanded into new frontiers (hello male celebrity nail polish brands and guyliner), and we’ve witnessed the post-pandemic return of red lipstick (despite continuing to wear masks). Next year, makeup maximalism and experimentation are set to remain in full swing, and we’re very here for it.

Your New Year’s eve look will be your last one for 2021 and the first for 2022, so needless to say you want to feel like your best self. Whether that means bare skin or a full face of makeup, it’s up to you and what makes you feel comfortable. In case it’s the latter, there are a number of iconic celebrity makeup looks from the year gone by that are definitely New Year’s Eve-worthy. Here are the best ones.

Metallic Cat-Eyes

Smokey Eyes and Lipgloss

Two-Tones Lips and Blush

Silver Eyeshadow and Brushed Brows