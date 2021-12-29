Laura Pitcher
Party Makeup Ideas You’ll Want To Wear To Ring In 2022

Countdown ready.

From smokey eyes to face gems to 2000s-era lined lips, there’s no denying that 2021 has been the year of makeup maximalism. Y2K beauty is back in a big way (hello super blushed cheeks and bright colored eyeliner), beauty has expanded into new frontiers (hello male celebrity nail polish brands and guyliner), and we’ve witnessed the post-pandemic return of red lipstick (despite continuing to wear masks). Next year, makeup maximalism and experimentation are set to remain in full swing, and we’re very here for it.

Your New Year’s eve look will be your last one for 2021 and the first for 2022, so needless to say you want to feel like your best self. Whether that means bare skin or a full face of makeup, it’s up to you and what makes you feel comfortable. In case it’s the latter, there are a number of iconic celebrity makeup looks from the year gone by that are definitely New Year’s Eve-worthy. Here are the best ones.

Metallic Cat-Eyes

Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
Armani Beauty

This eye tint with a metallic finish that’s long-lasting and crease-proof with up to 16 hours of buildable color and a lightweight feel.

So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in Midnight Mystery
Revlon

This high-impact eyeliner is waterproof, smudge-proof, and has a lacquer-like sheen. It also comes in a “Powerful Plum” color if you want to ramp up the purple.

Smokey Eyes and Lipgloss

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
Fenty Beauty

Doja Cat showed us how to rock the bold smokey eye and we should take notes. This Fenty palette will help you recreate the look.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
Sephora

Another Fenty favorite, in 2021 we learned (like in the 2000s) that the more glossy, the better.

Two-Tones Lips and Blush

Lippie Pencil
ColourPop

For a full Y2K look, grab a shade of lip liner that’s darker than your actual lips (red or brown tones), skip the lipstick, and pair the look with some high gloss. Instant statement lips.

Cloud Paint
Glossier

Glossier's cult favorite blush is a buildable gel-cream for easy use.

Silver Eyeshadow and Brushed Brows

CUSTOM EYE PALETTE
DIOR BACKSTAGE

Leave it to Dior Beauty Ambassador Iris Law to show us how to pull off the silver eyeshadow in this palette — perfect for festivities.

Hey Broh
EspressOh

For the laminated brow look you see on TikTok, look no further than EspressOh’s Hey Broh, a long-lasting eyebrow fixing gel.