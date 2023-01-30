Since she first came onto the scene, Megan Fox has been known for her sultry features — her long raven hair, her blue eyes, her sharp eyebrows — but lately it seems the actress is itching for a departure from her signature look. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the actress surprised her followers on her Instagram story with selfies featuring a honey blonde lob and straight-across bangs. With a different length, color, and the addition of bangs, the long bob is one of Fox’s most dramatic transformations to date. The actress even appears to be channeling another iconic femme fatale, Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira in the 1983 classic Scarface.

The rest of Fox’s glam is less dramatically different, as the actress kept her dark brows and completed the look with long lashes and a peachy lip color. In the photos, Fox appears to be sitting in a trailer, creating speculation the new ’do is for an upcoming project, sci-fi thriller Subservience, which was set to start filming on Jan. 27.

Given the new haircut appears to be for a movie role, it seems likely the blonde bob with bangs is a temporary wig transformation. This isn’t the first time Fox has experimented with wigs or with being a blonde. On Halloween, she had two separate blonde moments — one imitating Pamela Anderson, and another as princess Zelda from The Legend of Zelda. She also wore a bright red wig for the TIME100 Gala in October, as well as a pastel pink look for the premiere of her fiancé’s Hulu movie, Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

With the approval of Hailey Bieber, who made the chop for real, the sleek, chin-length bob is set to be one of the biggest hair trends of the spring. With the new year and the new season causing many of us to crave a hair makeover, who knows? Maybe Fox will be the next to commit to a fresh shorter cut.