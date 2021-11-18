Megan Thee Stallion Has Launched “The Perfect Fragrance For All My Hot Girls”

It seems as if Megan Thee Stallion never takes a day off. Within the past few months the Houston Hottie has become the new face of Nike, released her fan-love album Something for Thee Hotties, and came out with her own “Hottie Sauce” for Popeyes, all while finishing up her degree in healthcare administration at Texas Southern University. Now, just less than a month away from her graduation date, she’s bragging about yet another one of her jobs. Revlon spokesperson, Megan is also the face of the one of the brand’s latest fragrances, Reign On.

On Thursday, November 18, the rapper took to her Instagram with a new video showing off her first ever fragrance with Revlon. In a 15 second video, we see Megan looking regal as ever, sitting pretty on a throne with her voice in the background saying “Be ambitious. Speak truth. Trust yourself. Break rules. Make history. I’m here to Reign On.” We see the scent, outfitted in a mostly translucent, cube-shaped glass bottle with one opaque aqua-blue side, giving the fragrance an airy and sparkling look.

Reign on is intended to be an invigorating, take-charge scent. The opening notes are uplifting, fruit, and floral, including fresh lemon confit, bamboo leaves, and jasmine petals. The fragrance dries down to earthier base notes of sheer musk, blonde wood, and salty moss to round out the scent for a sophisticated and confident wearer. “Revlon’s Reign On is the perfect fragrance for all my Hot Girls,” said Megan in an official statement. “It is fresh and flirty.” And you can order that vibe to arrive on your doorstep tomorrow.

As for her Hottie fans, they simply couldn’t be happier for Megan. Flooding her comments with a ton of heart-eyes and fire emoji’s it’s clear that this fragrance will be on every hottie’s wish list this season. You can buy Revlon Reign On right now on amazon.com, cvs.com, and in select CVS stores. It’s currently available in a one ounce eau de toilette spray for just under $25 and as as an eight ounce body spray for just under $10.