Megan Thee Stallion Wore “Blueberry Lips” For The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated Louis Vuitton runway show during Men’s fashion week in Paris was a fully star-studded affair. The show was the first for Pharrell since he was appointed the brand’s new men’s creative director on February 14 of this year. For the momentous occassion, Pusha-T performed during the show and Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Rihanna sat front row, making the celebrity attendance just as compelling as the suit jackets with matching baggy shorts, oversized hats, and digital camouflage prints that were coming down the runway. Naturally, rap star Megan Thee Stallion also attended the show wearing a high-fashion look for the event— including an avant-garde makeup moment she calls “blueberry lips”.

For the Men’s fashion week show, Megan wore distressed denim jeans with a denim trench coat, paired with oversized sunglasses, a black tank top, and black boots, in signature streetwear style. In true Megan fashion, her nails, hair, and makeup were also immaculately coordinated with the look. She opted for lengthy, lipstick-shaped nails painted with a black French manicure and long, pin-straight hair and full, eyelash skimming bangs. Completing the look was a darkly-lined iridescent lip. In selfies Megan posted to her Instagram, the superstar called her blue sparkly lip combo “a lil blueberry lip”.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

To create the “blueberry lips”, Megan used Revlon’s ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil in the color Sapphire as a lip liner and then Revlon’s Frost Queen Super Lustrous The Gloss for the glaze on top, as shown in the second slide of her Instagram carousel. She showed off both products in her Instagram photo dump, placed on top of her denim pattern Louis Vuitton monogram handbag in the car on the way to the show.

Megan’s latest lip look highlights an often-forgotten fruit when it comes to the world of makeup — the humble blueberry. While we may be more used to strawberry pink lip looks or even cherry red lipstick, Megan’s blue glaze is a fun twist for summer and a creative new way to wear eyeliner. She even showed us exactly how to recreate it at home and, better yet, for the combined price of only $20.