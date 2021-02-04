Courtesy of "Cry Baby" on YouTube
Beauty
Every Colorful Beauty Look Featured In Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby”
Can't pick a favorite.
Taking beauty cues from the colorful backdrop of a toy store, Megan Thee Stallion's "Cry Baby" video is filled with memorable beauty moments. From nails dotted with floral prints to a noted childhood hair accessory that previously popped up in one of Thee Stallion's Instagram selfies, the clip should serve as a makeup mood board for your next great look.
As noted on Instagram, the video's glam team included Priscilla Ono on makeup, with assistance by Gladis Patzan, hair was done by Kellon Deryck, and nails were done by Cocoa Michelle.
In case you were too busy keeping tabs on every other amazing element of the "Cry Baby" music videos, here are the best beauty moments you might have missed.