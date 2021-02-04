Taking beauty cues from the colorful backdrop of a toy store, Megan Thee Stallion's "Cry Baby" video is filled with memorable beauty moments. From nails dotted with floral prints to a noted childhood hair accessory that previously popped up in one of Thee Stallion's Instagram selfies, the clip should serve as a makeup mood board for your next great look.

As noted on Instagram, the video's glam team included Priscilla Ono on makeup, with assistance by Gladis Patzan, hair was done by Kellon Deryck, and nails were done by Cocoa Michelle.

In case you were too busy keeping tabs on every other amazing element of the "Cry Baby" music videos, here are the best beauty moments you might have missed.

Flower Crown + Bold Eyeshadow Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion YouTube For her first major look, Thee Stallion was outfitted with a floral crown. In keeping with the flower's color scheme and a matching top, the makeup featured bright eyeshadow and a pink, lined lip.

Knocker Beads + Pigtails Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion YouTube Previously teasing this look on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion wore pigtails, which were pulled up by oversized knocker beads. The color blue was also featured in this routine, with Thee Stallion wearing blue eyeshadow, and a yellow manicure with blue flowers.

Light Pink Hair With Bangs Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion YouTube Thee Stallion switched up her usual hair routine, unveiling this light pink wig with full bangs. The hair featured printed flowers in shades of pink and blue, and a similar floral pattern was also featured on her nails.