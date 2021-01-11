After guiding you through a "Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion now wants to fearlessly lead you in adding a dose of color to your beauty routine. The stylish star debuted an Instagram-worthy look on Sunday, January 10, and everything about the entirely blue routine was made for copying.

After dropping her own Fashion Nova collab and earning the title of Revlon ambassador, it's no secret that Megan is a true trendsetter. The beauty industry might still be deciding on the biggest trends of the year, but according to Megan, 2021 is all about blue, beginning with your eye makeup.

Posing in a matching feather-covered top, Thee Stallion coordinated her thick blue cat eye with sky blue hair hair ties. Taking a cue from the continued pigtails trend, she wore her hair in two separate tails, each adorned with oversized knocker beads. She paired the hair accessories with dangling white pearl earrings.

She didn't extend the choice of blue coloring to her lips, but she did use a darker shade of lip liner. Holding her pigtails outwards in her hands, she also gave a small glimpse at her current manicure, which features yellow coloring with blue flowers.

There's no word on whether Megan acted as MUA for the look, but when creating the glam for her recent Revlon campaign, she had leaned heavily into the hue, even wearing blue hair.

Take inspiration from Thee Stallion's blue beauty routine, below.