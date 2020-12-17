Morphe 2, the Gen Z-focused sub-brand of Morphe, is expanding into skincare. As December comes to a close, the brand will release five new products focused on making skincare fun, youthful, and easy to understand.

The Morphe 2 skincare collection arrives in Morphe stores on December 29 and will debut at Morphe.com on January 5. Every featured product is under $25, and formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and centered on clean, simple ingredients.

Featuring products of various textures and formulas, the collection includes the Bubbly Fresh Gel-to-Foam Cleanser ($16), the Total Softie Gel Moisturizer ($16), the Restart Detox Face Mask ($14), a 3-in-1 Face Mist called Lil Pick Me Up ($12), and a Lippie Lullaby Lip Mask ($9).

The cleanser is intended to wash away the day's dirt and makeup, with a soft, nourishing formula that won't leave skin feeling dry; the accompanying moisturizer, formulated with hyaluronic acid, cucumber water, and aloe vera extract, hydrates and nourishes skin.

Two masks — one for the lips and one for the face — are also featured, and for those in need of a midday pick-me-up, the launch comes with a face mist, that can be used to freshen, set, or tone your face.

Morphe 2 officially launched in the summer of 2020. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio had served as faces for the brand, starring in campaign imagery that introduced consumers to a collection of products that featured shimmery eyeshadow, sheer, glossy lip product, and a weightless foundation.

See the complete collection, below.