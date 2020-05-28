Naomi Campbell And Pat McGrath Are Hosting A Free Makeup Masterclass On Zoom

Two of the biggest names in beauty are teaming up to reveal their every beauty secret. On Thursday, May 28, Naomi Campbell will join Pat McGrath for a virtual Masterchat. Beginning at 5 p.m. EST, the chat, which is free and open to the public, will be held through Zoom.

Campbell is the first to join McGrath for her Masterchat series, which will continue in the future and feature influencers, innovators, and icons from the worlds of fashion and beauty, the Pat McGrath website announced.

There's no confirmed word on who else might join McGrath for a class, but news of Campbell's inclusion comes as the supermodel was named the beauty brand's first Global Face. As part of her role, Campbell will appear in campaigns for McGrath throughout the year, beginning with a starring role in Divine Rose, a short film centered around the release of McGrath's latest collection. The Divine Rose collection is officially on sale beginning Friday, May 29.

Touching on her newly appointed beauty ambassador role, Campbell called the job a honor. "Pat is my chosen family and an undeniable creative force in the beauty business who has been in my life since the early stages of my career. Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again! There is no one else I’d rather embark on this journey with," she wrote on Instagram.

For Thursday's Masterchat, the pair will focus on using products from Pat McGrath including Divine Rose II Palette and Sublime Perfection: The System. Sharing news of the chat on Instagram, Campbell gave a hint at the evening's syllabus, writing, "We’ll gossip through all the incredible tips and tricks we’ve been doing backstage for decades."

Find out a bit more about the class with a video shared by McGrath, below, and sign up while spots are still available, here.