Time in this period of social-distancing continues to pass on, and while some celebs have turned to DIY dye jobs and at-home beauty experiments, Noah Centineo embraced the art of facial hair. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star has admittedly lost track of the days he's spent alone, but as he shared on Instagram, he is trying to make the most of this time.

Over the weekend, Centineo got very real with his Instagram followers, sharing a series of selfies and the caption, "Day whatever and I’ve already lost track of how many days I’ve been alone. @lanacondor you doing alright?" Condor later responded, writing, "Well I just finished up a riveting convo with the birds on my balcony."

It's unclear when exactly he started growing and embracing this new look, but it was only a week ago that Centineo was rocking a full-face of hair. For his new look, he's going with a small strip of hair just above the lips, with additional hair framing the sides of his mouth. In one photo, he poses with a huge grin, and in another, he poses for an artistic mouth shot.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Centineo's Instagram to see how long the mustache lasts, but he isn't the only celeb trying out new facial hair amid self-quarantining. Harry Styles, and his new mustache, posed for a photo on the singer's Italian getaway, and much like Centineo's selfie, the Internet was more than happy to encourage the new look.

See the results of his quarantine-stache for yourself, below.