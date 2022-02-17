The Biggest Beauty Trends From New York Fashion Week AW2022

While it can seem hard to cast our minds to next winter while we’re still coming out of this one, New York Fashion Week this week has given us the first glimpse into the future of beauty trends. Of course, runway beauty is always slightly over-exaggerated (not to mention the product of a full team of makeup, hair and nail artists), but there’s no denying that the brands of the moment will shape the trends of tomorrow.

From colorful winged eyeliner to mermaid-long hair, NYFW AW2022 beauty trends shown in February are showing a steady progression from our current era of maximalism. After the past couple of years have influenced many to be more subtle with their makeup choices (saying goodbye to lipstick and hello to masks), more freedom out of lockdown has encouraged experimentation, making way for bigger and bolder trends. With maximalism clearly still in full swing into the next season, we’re going to see hair, makeup, and nail looks that not only make a statement, but require time, thought, and maintenance. From long, artistic nails to elaborate bun hairstyles and colorful eye makeup looks, here are the beauty trends from the New York Autumn Winter 2022/2023 runways that you’re going to see everywhere soon.

Colorful Wings

LaQuan Smith TRESemme x LaQuan Smith Getty Images

Christian Siriano Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, winged eyeshadow has been big for a while but NYFW saw wings get bigger (literally) and lined with color. We love this red and black cat eye at the LaQuan Smith this year, as seen on Julia Fox, who’s already been an advocate for longer wings and bolder shapes. At Christian Siriano models also walked the runway with winged shadow, but in cornflower blue with black liner.

Euphoria Nails

While we’re still in the midst of the season two Euphoria hype, it’s little surprise that we saw the show’s influence on the runway. At the Kim Shui show, custom nails were created with patterns and diamontes that reminded us of the first episode of season two. “It wasn't intentional to reference the show but I could definitely see the clothing from this season on the show,” Kim Shui told NYLON. “It really goes with these looks.”

This blue two-toned wave manicure at the Christian Siriano show will forever be etched in our brains, giving us the green light to try this unconventional nail color of the moment. You heard it here first, fun party nails are in for everyday wear.

Otherworldly Hair

Ultra-long hair has been trending for months now but Shayne Oliver’s return to fashion this year brought with it otherworldly, two-toned, and forward-facing alien braids. The look was completed with white mascara (which we also loved).

Grunge Glitter

You’ve heard of glitter eyes but what about a full-on glitter face? At Eckhaus Latta, glitter was everywhere. While we doubt many of us will be dipping our full faces in glitter anytime soon, the messy glitter on the inner corner of the eyelids and hand-written phone number on one model’s back is very in line with the return of indie sleaze and party-girl beauty—two trends we don’t see going anywhere anytime soon.

Forehead Shine

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Fashion Week, there’s always one show that opts for barely-there makeup. This year it was Dion Lee, elevated with some shine. While dewy skin has been the new skincare goal for the past few years, this show left the models with forehead shine. Those with oily or combination skin will know the many ways we’re taught to avoid shiny foreheads (hello blotting papers), but perhaps this show will bring in a new era where we all embrace the natural shine.

’80s Electric Blush

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At the Christian Cowan show, the makeup look was all about big blush. Taking influence from '80s extreme blush trends, we could see blush contouring making a major comeback—allowing sharp cheekbones to pop.

Braided Buns

Backstage at Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Sam Neibart

Buns will be getting some complicated upgrades next season. At LaQuan Smith the models wore two strand twists pulled back into tight buns. Meanwhile, at Brandon Maxwell, the style was a centered braid, leading into a ladylike bun tied with a sweet black bow.