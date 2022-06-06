Olivia Rodrigo Mastered the 2000s Spiky Updo At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It’s well established by now that Olivia Rodrigo is our reigning queen of the Y2K hair trend revival, and for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, she did not disappoint. The singer arrived to the red carpet on June 5 with a new throwback hairstyle for us all to envy and attempt to emulate. Although the 2000s spiky updo is well on its way to being one of the biggest trends of the season, Olivia’s twisted, double buns feel particularly chic with her glossy hair and deep diagonal side part. Luckily, her hairstylist has shared the tricks for trying out the style for yourself.

Here’s what you need to know about getting her look.