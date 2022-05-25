Summer 2022’s Biggest Hair Trends Are All About Letting Loose

When it’s summertime and the living is easy, the last thing that you want to do is sweat (literally) over your hair. Summer 2022’s biggest hair trends are all about having fun and figuring out ways to simplify your routine, while still delivering on style. Think about it this way: being on trend this season is about spending more time in the sun during the day, more time partying at night, and less time in the salon chair or fussing about your hair altogether.

When it comes to hair color, “for so long we've been hooked on ashy and platinum colors,” says New York-based hairstylist David Lopez. “Now we're going to see a lot more people embracing gold and reds,” like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Barbie Ferreira’s current tawny colors. “The warm base suits so many people,” adds Lopez, so expect to see many embracing these shades that look more natural, require minimal touch-ups, and only look better when sun-kissed. On the styling side, it’s all about doing little things to make you hair look cute without overthinking it. “Baby braids will be all the rage this summer after multiple celebs rocked them at Coachella,” says Chicago-based hairstylist Alex Brown. The trickle down is very real, as we’re seeing all kinds of braids popping up because it’s nearly effortless to just throw a few little braids in your hair and go.

The takeaway? Work smarter, not harder when it comes to trying a new look you’ll be excited to wear all summer long. Read on for the five biggest summer 2022 hair trends that will keep you feeling cool throughout the season.

Golden Hour Hair

If winter and spring were all about dramatic redheads, summer is for gold and bronze shades. Pioneers of the 2022 red hair trend including Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner are on to their next color, but they’re still channeling some of that tonal warmth into their new look. Consider summer and these rich honey hues a perfect match. “Working with warmer tones makes the hair look shinier, healthier, and overall glowier,” says Barbie’s colorist Jess Gonzalez. “It looks like you just came back from vacation!”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Braids Everywhere

There’s a reason braids are everyone’s go-to hair trick, “It’s a quick, easy, and cute way to add style to your hair,” says Brown. While little braids can work on any hair length or texture, “it feels especially summery and boho on wavy, mid-length or longer hair,” she adds. If you can do a three-strand braid, the possibilities are endless. Try braiding the face-framing pieces of your hair, placing braids all over, or even braiding your ponytail for a fresh look.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Flippy Lobs

Chopping your hair into a chic lob is always a quick way to beat the heat, but this summer it’s all about styling the cut with a casual side part with some gentle texture and volume. Miley Cyrus also says side bangs are back, but if you’re not ready to take that plunge, you can still embrace the vibe with a flippy side part.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Y2K Updos

Tendrils aren’t going anywhere, and neither are spiky updos or throwback hair accessories. “I think this is left over from 2020 when a lot of people were wearing their hair up because they didn't have anywhere to go,” says Lopez. “Only now, they want to wear their hair up but make it feel intentional.” While these looks require a little bit of effort, the somewhat haphazard and 2000s-teen nature is all part of their charm.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fun-For-Now Color

The appeal of this trend lies ultimately in its impermanence. “Pops of color are not a full commitment so it’s easy to try them and then go back to your previous color,” says stylist and hair educator Guy Tang who suggests bright red for brunettes and rose gold for blondes. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Mara Rozak agrees. “Punk colors will rock this summer,” she says, “but they will be more customized, for example, sunset reds, peachy-pinks, and soft lavenders.” For the lowest commitment, a color-depositing mask can do the trick on certain hair colors. But, if you’re resistant to dye altogether, clip-ins can also give you a similar look.