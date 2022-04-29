From the end of 2021 through the first few months of 2022, it was clear that red was the it hair color to have. It seemed everyone was doing it, in various hues of the shade and on all different hair lengths and textures. Perennially blonde Sydney Sweeney opted for a subtle strawberry look, while Zendaya went Mary Jane red, and Kendall Jenner cornered the market on the perfect copper hair color for Prada’s winter fashion show, and has kept it up since. However, early to the trend was Euphoria actress, Barbie Ferreira. In November of 2021, Ferreira posted her own copper hair transformation (also featuring an on-trend messy updo with loose face-framing tendrils) to Instagram, adorably captioned, “barbie weasley”. Now, it seems she’s ready to set yet another trend with her next hair color.

On Thursday, April 28, Los Angeles hair colorist Jess Gonzalez posted an image of Barbie with a new sun-kissed hair color and a glossy, bouncy blowout to her Instagram. She captioned the photo, “New golden brown vibes for @barbieferreira”. As Gonzalez was also responsible for Ferreira’s turn as a redhead, it only makes sense that she’s taken her into her next hair color era. She also created Olivia Rodrigo’s memorable “traitor” music video pink hair moment, so you make want to keep an eye on Gonzalez for upcoming It girl hair color trends.

While “expensive brunette”, the range of deep brunette hair colors the look both natural and rich, has reigned over celebrity trendsetters like Hailey Bieber over the past few seasons, spring and summer 2022 are expected to be about lightening up once again. Golden brown could easily be the new shade to take over— it still has the dimensionality and shine of darker brunette shades, but the warm tones bring more light to the face without skewing too blonde.

This comes after Camila Cabello debuted a fresh new highlighted look on NBC’s The Today Show that added a summery spin to her usually dark tresses. As we come out of the winter expect to see more people rethinking going lighter without a dramatic hair overhaul. It looks like summer 2002’s hot brunette shade is going to be sunny and bright.