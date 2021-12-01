Olivia Rodrigo Nailed Another Y2K Hair Trend

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo secured herself as a Y2K revival style icon. Her “Brutal” music video, featuring nostalgia-heavy pieces like butterfly clips, pink clip-in highlights, and gothic chokers, has inspired 2000s era enthusiasts everywhere. Monday, November 29, Rodrigo absolutely nailed another throwback style. While attending the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Art Basel Miami Beach event ahead of Art Basel, she took some pre-party Instagram pictures wearing braided pigtails, that looked right out of a ’00s music video.

Joined at the event by the likes of Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber and Saint Laurent fashion director Anthony Vaccarello, Rodrigo wore a Saint Laurent little black dress by Anthony Vaccarello with her four chic, very long braids—two at the back of her head and two at the front. Posting on a balcony in Miami, the braids elevated the otherwise classic look to next level Gen Z cool. Art Basel is an annual event that takes place in Miami, with this year officially kicking off this coming Thursday.

In the ’90s and ’00s, braids took many shapes, most have which have returned as trends this year. From the face-framing braids worn recently by Dua Lipa to micro braids worn by Zoe Kravitz, it’s clear, braiding is back in a big way. With almost every other Y2K beauty trend making a comeback this year, it’s little surprise that chunky braided pigtails have also returned.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo sent the internet into a frenzy when she attended the Met Gala for the first time in a risqué look by Saint Laurent. Later in September the the pop superstar wore another jaw-dropping look with a plunging neckline and dramatic slit by the brand at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

Although Rodrigo is a young star—who’s skyrocketed to fame in just the last year—she’s already drastically changed her personal style over the past few years. Earlier this year, Rodrigo’s Met Gala look by Saint Laurent broke the internet, but more recently she’s been experimenting more with her beauty looks. She’s experimented with wigs, rocked Y2K space buns, tried out dip-dyed hair, and even dabbled with goth trends.

If you’re looking to try almost any nostalgic hair trend, Rodrigo is constantly serving inspiration all while finding time to get nominated for 7 Grammys. We’ll have to hang tight for what throwback trend the budding beauty icon will reference next (as we also eagerly await new breakup hits from the artist, please).