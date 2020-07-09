Pat McGrath’s New Mascara Will Help You Ditch The Lash Extensions

Pat McGrath Labs is expanding its mascara offerings. Following the successful release of its much beloved FetishEyes Mascara, Pat McGrath announced the imminent arrival of the Dark Star Mascara. Teasing that "a star was born" on social media, this latest product is all about turning up the volume on your lashes.

Arriving to PatMcGrath.com on July 14, Dark Star Mascara is intended to be a sister product to the brand's first entry into the category. In a press release on the product, the brand touts the mascara's ability to deliver serious length in just one swipe — and in a Zoom demo hosted by the brand for press on July 8, it proved to do just that. The product's custom-carved brush was created to hold the absolute perfect amount of product, and negative-space reservoirs on the brush ensure that every lash receives the correct amount of mascara.

Instagram followers got a look at the mascara, and its extreme black coloring, via a short video posted to McGrath's page. "DEFY gravity and FAN OUT to legendary lengths with the REBELLIOUSLY REVOLUTIONARY RUNWAY-TESTED *NEW* MASCARA," the brand wrote.

Retailing for $30, the mascara first made its appearance on the runway, and was used on models in the Versace Fall/Winter 2020 show in Milan and at Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2020 shows for Louis Vuitton and Chloé.

News of the mascara comes after the brand previously announced another exciting release — the Divine Rose eyeshadow palette. The rich, shimmering formula also came with the brand's first ever campaign face, Naomi Campbell.