The beauty hits from Pat McGrath Labs just keep coming. After unveiling a DIY crystal lip kit, an eyeshadow palette with cutting-edge kaleidoscope color, and naming Naomi Campbell as its first brand ambassador, Pat McGrath Labs unveiled its dazzling holiday 2020 collection.

Set to debut just in time for the holiday season, the Celestial Divinity collection is all about optimism, indulgence, and glamor, featuring an 18-pan eyeshadow palette, lip products, and a golden compact filled with highlighter.

Along with the launch of the Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Divinity palette, an 18-shade collection that features re-issued Pat McGrath eyeshadow colorings that were previously retired, the collection features multiple four pan palettes called the Celestial Divinity Luxe Quads.

Following the release of a new Supreme-inspired shade of red lipstick, Pat McGrath Labs will release new MatteTrance lipsticks in two of its most popular shades. The lipsticks will be packaged in black tubes that featured hand-crafted hearts made of Swarovski crystals. Other featured holiday lip products include new lip balms and a trio of lip products.

In a press release on the collection, McGrath touched on her holiday beauty inspiration, saying, “HOLIDAY 2020 celebrates optimism and artistry, paying homage to the transformative power of color. I curated a collection of the most luxurious formulas and exquisite shades so you can use - and give - without caution!”

Every product included of the collection comes in limited-edition packaging, and products retail for between $25 to $76. Items will begin rolling out in September, and new releases will continue through November.

Get a peek at the glitz, glamor, and glitter-filled collection, below.