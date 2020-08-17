For the first time in brand history, Supreme is releasing a collaborative beauty product. Teaming up with Pat McGrath Labs, a makeup brand celebrating a few of its own recent milestones, the two taste-making brands are set to unveil a joint lipstick.

The influencer-approved lipstick puts a Supreme-inspired red spin on McGrath's MatteTrance™ lipstick formula, and will be available only through Supreme's website. An exact sale date for the lipstick hasn't been announced, but initial social media sneak peeks contain enough to get excited about, including some of the artistic imagery and ideals that inspired the collab.

Packaged in a bright red tube emblazoned with the white Supreme logo, the lipstick comes in a matching red box. Developed exclusively for Supreme New York's Fall/Winter collection, the lipstick also features the gold lips, a signature detail on every tube of Pat McGrath's MatteTrance.

For now, only an online preview of the product is available, but the hyper-pigmented lipstick isn't the only featured accessory in Supreme's seasonal collection. A website of upcoming collaborations is available for scrolling, and the fall/winter season will also bring a fish bowl, metal folding chairs, and stepping stools. As for Pat McGrath Labs, its latest launches have included mascara that adds serious volume to your lashes, and an eyeshadow palette with a first-of-its-kind kaleidoscope pigment.