Pat McGrath Labs Is Finally Releasing Blush

One of the most requested products from Pat McGrath Labs is finally coming. The beauty brand from Dame Pat McGrath has released products in just about every makeup category imaginable, and next month will see the much anticipated release of Pat McGrath Labs blush.

Dropping at the end of May, the Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush collection features nine ultra-fine powder pigments with a silk-velvet finish. Created with multiple skin tones in mind, the product hues include a neutral pink named Cherish and a terracotta called Paradise Venus.

For the launch, blushes will come packaged inside a lilac box. Contained inside a black compact, the blush comes with a mirror for precise application.

Along with the launch of new blushes, the Divine Blush collection features new products for the eyes, face, and lips. Pat McGrath Labs announced on its Instagram that the collection will include a limited-edition Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad, a Divine Glow Highlighter, a new shade of MatteTrance Lipstick, and two limited-edition shades of Lip Fetish: Divinyl Lip Shine.

There’s no word on an exact release date, but those ready to rosy up their makeup routines can sign up for the Divine Blush waitlist, which will notify them when products are available. In the meantime, see every item in the collection via an Instagram video, below.