It’s been an iconic week to be Rihanna. After breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement via street-style photos yesterday, she and her multi-billion-dollar beloved beauty brand Fenty Beauty announced the drop of a new range of lipsticks coming this Friday. The new Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick is a semi-matte lightweight formula with long-lasting color payoff in a new-for-the brand refillable tube. The formula combines hyaluronic acid for a subtle plumping effect, conditioning vitamins C & E for nourishment, and lip-loving amino acid technology for a plush, non-drying matte.

Available for purchase starting February 4, the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick range will come in seven neutral and three red shades—all iconic, of course. The shades were personally curated by Rihanna to deliver just the right range of shades for a high-pigment, but low-maintenance look. The lipsticks will also feature Rihanna’s favorite vanilla-peach scent. “Lipstick is the instant game-changer—it can switch up my entire look instantly. The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable,” Rihanna says in a press statement from Fenty Beauty.

As the name suggests, the new Fenty Icon Lipsticks are all refillable, which is a win for the environment, especially considering how often Fenty fans like to repurchase their favorite products. According to Fenty Beauty, this was a directive from Rihanna who wanted the lipstick to come in an incredibly designed case to feel like an accessory and be refillable because she knew we’d all want to wear these shades over and over again. The bullet shape is even designed to come to a recognizable point, inspired by Rihanna’s own iconic Cupid’s bow.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

With the beauty industry already having a huge waste problem, RiRi is once again ahead of the curve releasing a refillable product. No doubt more mainstream beauty brands will follow suit soon. In the meantime, we have 10 new Fenty beauty lipsticks to try starting February 4 at Fentybeauty.com, Sephora.com and Sephora locations, and Sephora in Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com. The fills will be $20 and the case ($12) is sold separately—but remember you’ll only need to buy it once.