Over the years, YSL Beauty has looked to countless iconic celebrities as its muses. Sky Ferreira, Courtney Love, Cara Delevingne, and Zoë Kravtiz have all appeared in campaign imagery for the brand, and based on a new teaser trailer, it appears that YSL Beauty will name Rosé of BLACKPINK as its 2021 muse.

The role won't be made official until January 4, but a teaser trailer shared by Vogue Korea appears to hint at the appointment. In the video, an accompanying caption details how a new YSL Beauty muse will be named on January 4, 2021, and Rosé of BLACKPINK is shown, appearing from a dark, smoky room.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what her role as muse entails, but past campaign ambassadors, including Dua Lipa, have starred in stunning photoshoots and worked on collaborative projects with the brand. Prior to securing this role with YSL Beauty, Rosé appeared in images for Yves Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2020 campaign, Vogue UK reported.

Rosé isn't the only member of BLACKPINK making a mark in the world of beauty. This year, MAC Cosmetics named Lisa as its newest global ambassador, and she was featured in a photoshoot for MAC's holiday 2020 collection. Lisa had also served as a global ambassador for Celine.

See the teaser trailer that has fans excited, below.