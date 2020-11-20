Kylie Jenner's latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration is with none other than the mean one himself, The Grinch. Draped in faux fur and sequins in the unmistakable shade of grinch green, Jenner announced the launch and campaign of the How The Grinch Stole Christmas inspired collection via Instagram. On Nov.19, the beauty maven released a new YouTube video, giving viewers full access behind the scenes of the campaign shoot.

Shot by fashion photographer, Greg Swales, Jenner takes viewers through the creation of the set with it's massive faux fur green walls and throne along with giant candy canes. Over the top, to say the least.

Stepping on the scene in a sequin sharp shoulder-pad ensemble, Jenner says, "We are the Grinch's wife today. Never met her, but here she is." And that she is—serving nothing but sexy grinch green looks. Jenner moves and bops through the set and even poses with a life size version of her Kylie Cosmetics How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Matte Lip Kit.

To see the Jenner as a greed goddess in action check out the behind the scenes footage below. You can also shop the Kylie x The Grinch Collection starting Tuesday Nov. 17th sold exclusively at KylieCosmetics.com.