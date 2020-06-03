All your beauty buying at Sephora can now benefit those fighting to end racism. Thanks to some eagle-eyed social media users, it was discovered that you can redeem your Sephora Beauty Insider points for a donation that benefits the National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights organization dedicated to empowering Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

According to Insider, this latest Beauty Insider perk was spotted by users on Twitter. Currently, when you visit the Rewards page of your Beauty Insider account, you'll find that beginning at the 500 points level, you can turn your points into a monetary donation that benefits NBJC. As part of the reward, 500 points will give the organization a $10 donation, 1,000 points result in a $20 donation, and 1,500 points makes for a $30 donation.

When you click on the reward's details button, Sephora explains the intent behind the donation, writing, that between now and June 30, Sephora will turn the points into a contribution towards the Tides Foundation to benefit the National Black Justice Coalition and aid in their mission to end racism, homophobia, bias, and stigma toward Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and same-gender-loving people. At this time, only United States-based members of the Rewards program can participate.

Speaking with Insider, a representative for the company pointed to the ongoing protests calling for an end to police brutality as their inspiration for the reward. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America. We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives. With our points-to-dollars donation program, which begins with the support of the National Black Justice Coalition, we want to support organizations that provide critical aid in our communities and provide a way for our clients to participate in Sephora’s larger giving initiatives, and direct the power and breadth of our community to support their work."

Along with encouraging members of its rewards program to give back, the company also announced it had donated more than $1 million to organizations including the National CARES Mentoring Movement, the Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Black Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable. "This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and the community," Sephora wrote on Instagram.

However, some customers have asked for Sephora to do more, writing on the Instagram post of racial profiling experiences they encountered while previously shopping at its stores. "If you want to listen and learn, please help me understand why I need to be supervised when I shop in your store? Being black does not make me a criminal," one follower wrote. "Some of your store employees racial profile when blacks are shopping. You really need to address that," another person noted. Responding to some comments regarding racial profiling on Instagram, Sephora wrote, "We're sorry to hear this. It's our goal to make sure everyone feels included at Sephora, and we're committed to taking action so that all of our community feels welcome. Please DM us so we can learn more about your experience."

Other beauty brands and companies have announced similar charitable measures. In recent days, Glossier shared news of a $1 million donation for Black-owned beauty businesses and organizations seeking racial justice, while Ulta announced continued diversity and inclusion training for staff, as well as a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Below, read the company's post regarding its donation, which was shared on Tuesday, June 2.