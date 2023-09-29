Beauty
September 2023’s Best New Beauty Launches Are Little Luxuries That Make Major Impact
NYLON’s picks for the best beauty buys of the month.
For many years (many years ago), the back to school ritual that I looked forward to the most was getting a brand new super-sized box of Crayola crayons. Far past the age that they were necessary for daily school activities, there was still something that felt fresh and exciting about receiving that bright yellow box. It was full of so much possibility and color, that looked almost too pretty and perfect to use. Flash forward, and I think the most similar rush you can still get as an adult comes with the first pump of a new skin care product or breaking into a pristine eyeshadow palette. Every unboxing comes with a side of exhilarating potential.
In beauty, the best new drops are often saved for the start of the sartorial season. As we refresh our looks and clear out some things that are no longer serving us (like expired mascara, but also like bad habits), we get a little more room for new products and updates to our beauty routines. If you need a place to begin, read on for the best September 2023 beauty launches we tried this month.
Looking for flesh-toned lip colors that look good straight from the tube, is one of my ongoing holy grail quests. I’ve been loving this not-too-pink, not-too-peach gloss. It has the right amount of pigment and shine with none of the early 2000s lip smacking tackiness. And if you’re not in the market for a light neutral lip, there are six other shades (including two shimmers) to try.
Eye serum is for people for which eye cream is just not enough. This one contains a Hyaluronic Acid Complex and peptides for a plumper skin look and is also formulated to combat dark circles. I can’t say it completely solved my eye baggage situation (that’s more of a me and sleep problem), but I did notice my under-eye skin looking bouncier and brighter.
Red eyeshadow can sometimes veer into allergy-eye territory, but a deep, shimmery red can be used as a substitute for dark brown in your eye makeup look. (And it’s seriously on-trend à la Selena Gomez). Add in an emerald green, gold, and a dewy-looking pearl shadow— and this palette has every color you’ll want to wear right into the new year.
People always talk about a certain fancy, French-named face cream— but La Prairie is the brand that those really in the know, know. If you’re going for the ultimate luxury skin care experience, this cream gives you super dewy, post-facial skin after every application.
Transitional seasons come with the risk of getting caught in the wrong outfit on a surprisingly warm day— which can exacerbate body breakouts. Necessaire’s continuous spray makes dealing with body acne incredibly easy, especially for treating hard-to-reach places. Plus, it’s the chicest looking acne treatment I’ve ever seen.
This concealer walks that tricky line of having serious coverage, without being thick and prone to creasing. The formula is self-setting to a natural skin finish, letting you skip the powder setting step, which is usually the biggest culprit behind cakey, crinkly under-eyes.
The sponge-tip wand is exactly the ideal size and applicator to dispense just the right amount of cream contour to take all of the difficulty out of the process. And somehow, the teeny tube (which costs under $10) seems to have a never-ending supply of product.