At this point in her career, Sophie Turner has essentially trademarked her deep red hair as her signature look. In June 2021 she returned to her Sansa Stark red shade after a stint as a light and bright blonde. And while the actress has proved herself a fan of long hair, her long mane has recently been reaching new lengths, inching towards her waist. But this season marks a new hair era for the Game of Thrones star. While attending Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on November 1, Turner arrived to the red carpet with new blunt bangs.

Turner arrived to the awards ceremony in fall fashionable hair and makeup, including black eyeliner on her upper and lower lashlines, light blush, and a rosy neutral lip and her dark auburn hair showcasing seasonal brown and red tones. She wore a dark brown crushed velvet dress with cozy long sleeves, thumb holes, and bright red knee-high boots.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her new choppy bangs hitting the top of her lashes, covering her eyebrows, Turner's new hair cut is channeling a rock-and-roll edge, coordinating with her edgy liner and dark ensemble. It’s also on trend with some of winter 2023’s biggest upcoming hairstyles, including tonal nuanced hair colors, healthy shine, and long, wispy bangs. Long wispy bangs are currently trending as they offer a versatile way to change up your look and still keep your length.

The chop is a recent change, as photos of the star and her husband, Joe Jonas, show that she was bangless into late October. We don’t know if it was perhaps Halloween-inspired or a seasonal change for Turner now that “winter is coming”, but either way we love her refreshing new fringe and sophisticated look. How she will continue to style her new bangs still remains to be seen but they still are long enough to clip back or brush into a curtain bang moment. Either way, it looks like the actress is stepping further away from her GOT hair and we’re here for the reboot.