As beauty seasons come and go, one color remains trending, popping up in nearly every aspect of celebrity glam routines. Green is as popular as ever, and after appearing as the go-to shade for fall manicures, it's now made its way into eye makeup.

Storm Reid is the latest celeb to embrace the hue, following in the makeup footsteps of Miley Cyrus and Lizzo. Similar to other celeb takes on the trend, Reid went bold and impactful with her choice of slime green, and shared a photo of her smoky makeup. Based on her Instagram tags, it appears that the look was created by Pauly Blanch.

Posing for a quick Instagram photoshoot, Reid demonstrated how the makeup looked from different vantage points. From afar, the green appeared lime in nature, and coloring was applied to much of her lid. In a second shot, she posed with her eyes closed, showing how the color varied in pigment, going from light to dark as it reached the outer corners of her eyes.

Much like her celebrity beauty counterparts, Reid's makeup kept much of the focus on her eyes. The remainder of her palette was kept minimal and glossy, which allowed her colorful eyes to take focus.

If Reid has you feeling inspired to embrace green, there are a number of ways you could recreate the look. Pick up an eyeshadow palette in your preferred shade of the hue, or use a shade of green eyeliner, and apply the product to your lids. You could also choose a more glittery shade, and apply the color in a cat eye-inspired fashion.

Below, get further inspiration from some products that will make the recreation process a lot easier.

