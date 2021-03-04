You Can Get Tatcha's Latest Product Before Anyone Else Exclusively On Newness

Silk has been everywhere as of late, from pillow cases to skincare. However, for J-beauty brand Tatcha, this is nothing new. The company has been integrating silk into its products for quite some time, from their best-selling The Silk Cream to The Liquid Silk Canvas primer. Now, their latest silk product is finally releasing, and here's how you can get your hands on it before anyone else.

In partnership with Newness — a beauty-focused platform where those in the community can participate in livestreams, create content, and connect with one another — Tatcha will be exclusively launching their new The Silk Powder before anywhere else on March 4th. This will make the beauty brand the first to ever launch a product on the new platform.

The Silk Powder is a new "skincare-first" setting powder that is said to protect skin from pollution and daily blue light exposure, while simultaneously blurring imperfections. The new product is considered as "skincare-first" because it can be used to set and keep skincare products locked in with an almost makeup-like glow — the same way a setting powder would — making it interchangeable for both a skincare or makeup routine.

The new addition to the Tatcha line was first inspired by oshiroi — the opaque white makeup worn by traditional Japanese geishas as a way to shield their skin, protecting it from outside elements. It's formulated with silk extract, silk powder, Japanese pearl powder, and other nourishing ingredients, plus Tatcha’s proprietary complex, Hadasei-3™.

To get Tatcha's new The Silk Powder before anyone else, make sure to tune in at 5 p.m. EST on March 4th on the Newness app via an exclusive link. The launch will be hosted by Tatcha's Global Director of Artistry and Education Daniel Martin, where you can get early access to The Silk Powder, learn how to apply it, and ask live questions to both Martin and a panel of different makeup artists and editors, such as Raisa Flowers and Grace Anh.

After the Newness launch, Tatcha's The Silk Powder will be available at Tatcha.com, Sephora and Sephora.com for $48. Check out more images of the new product below.