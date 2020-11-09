Another Black Friday is right around the corner, and as its been for years, what was once known as the sole holiday sales day now stretches over multiple days — and even weeks — with this year as no exception. On the beauty and wellness front, brand's of all kinds are showing out with some of their best deals of the year, from luxe options like African Botanics to Instagram favorites like Dedcool and Kosas all in the mix.

What's better? The best 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales aren't even entertaining the dreaded 10% off or less offers. With the list below, check out the very best sales and deals to look forward to in the coming weeks, offering anywhere from 20% to 70% off. Keep checking back as we update this post with additional deals through November.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

African Botanics: From Nov.27 to Dec.1, take 25% off sitewide with free ground shipping in the USA with code BlackFriday20.

Boy Smells - From Nov.20 to Nov.30, take 20% off Boy Smells Core Collection (standard size) candles.

Briogeo: From Nov.23 to Nov.30, take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY.

CLE Cosmetics: On Nov.27, take 40% off with code TAKE40OFF (excluding the Winter Essentials kit).

CoverFX: From Nov.24 to Nov.29, take 30% off sitewide, as well as free shipping and free hair clips on orders of $50 or more. On Nov.30, take 30% off sitewide, as well as free shipping and free hair clips on orders of $50 or more, and a free Power Play Concealer on orders of $100 or more.

Dedcool: On Nov.27 only, take 30% off sitewide. On Nov.30, take 30% off sitewide plus receive a free mini candle with purchase over $50.

Dermstore: From Nov.24 to Nov.28, save up to 30% from over 200 must-have brands and earn 2X Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands with code sharethelove. From Nov.22 to Nov.30, Dermstore will be offering daily, flash finds announced on the site that day that are 50% off, with top products changing day-to-day, including gift with purchase over $150.

Embryolisse: From Nov.21 to Nov.25, take 20% off everything. From Nov.26 to Dec.1, take 30% off everything.

Farmacy: From Nov.27 to Nov.30, take 30% off everything, and get a free Green Clean deluxe mini and Honey Halo deluxe mini on orders over $60. Receive a free Farmacy tote with your order of $100 or more.

Herbivore: From Nov.24 to Nov.30, take 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY25.

HoliFrog: From Nov.24 to Nov.30, take 25% off sitewide (excluding Holiday sets), with code FROG25.

Julep: From Nov.25 to Nov.28, 25% off orders $25 or more; 50% off orders $50 or more. From Nov.29 to Dec.1, take 20% off orders of $40 and receive gift with purchase.

Kitsch: From Nov.23 to Nov.30, take 30% off sitewide.

Kosas: From Nov.20 to Nov.30, take 20% off any purchase of $25 or more; 25% off any purchase of $50 or more; and 30% off any purchase of $75 or more. On Nov.30 only, get your choice of a red lip with every order (Electra Weightless Lip Color, Fringe Weightless Lip Color, Jaws Wet Lip Oil Gloss).

KVD Beauty: From Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, take 30% off sitewide. On Nov.30, take 30% off and receive $35 Vegan Full Face Bundle.

Lord Jones: From Nov.23 to Nov.30, take 25% off the purchase of one product, 30% off the purchase of two products and 35% off the purchase of three or more products.(Excludes: Holiday Gumdrops, gift boxes, gift cards.)

ORLY: From Nov.27 to Nov.30, take up to 70% sitewide. Discounts will vary by product. No code necessary.

Ouidad: From Nov.25 to Nov.30, take 30% off any order and receive "Mega" gift with purchase GWP with orders of $75 or more.

Peace Out Skincare: From Nov.25 to Nov.30, take 25% off sitewide.

skyn ICELAND: From Nov.26 to Nov.29, take 25% off sitewide. On Nov.30, take 30% off sitewide, and receive a Detox Kit GWP with a purchase of $100 or more.

Sol de Janeiro: From Nov.23 to Nov.30, take with 20% off orders of $50 or more sitewide. Free shipping on orders $35 or more.

Thrive Market: From Nov.26 to Nov.29, take 30% off 260+ brands and 2000 products including Alaffia, W3LL PEOPLE, Giovanni, Mineral Fusion, Thayer’s, Beekeeper’s Naturals and more.

True Botanicals: From Nov.20 to Nov.29, take 20% off and receive free shipping. On Nov.30, take 20% off, and receive free shipping and gift with purchase.