The Best Nail Launches of 2020 Reimagined DIY

All industries had to learn to pivot in 2020, some harder than others. For the world of nails specifically, this was a year for experimenting, and with many salons closing their doors early, at-home manicures and setting aside time to look after your nails became a true beauty essential for many. Retailers responded to the nail boom in kind, unveiling products that were as innovative as ever, including candy-scented polish, an at-home pedicure set, and enough sparkly polish to last you until 2021.

Keeping tabs on every new nail release is no easy feat, but NYLON is here to help, with our picks for the best nail launches of 2020. Follow along with our picks from faves including Olive & June, Lights Lacquer, and Orosa. Plus, you might even find a new brand to love, or a new look to try, including the easy to apply tips from Chillhouse, and the 3D gel manicures from ManiMe.

Below, check out the best nail products of 2020, as chosen by the NYLON beauty team.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Rave Nailz Butterfly Nailz

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Chillhouse Chill Tips

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Lights Lacquer Supernova Collection

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Olive & June The Winter Set

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Luxxi Blush Pink Press-On Nails

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Orly Mini Gel Lamp

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Coastal Craze Set by Charli & Dixie D'Amelio for Orosa

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Olive & June The Pedi System

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Holotaco Frosted Metals Collection

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Nails INC. Coco for Real

Best Nail Launches of 2020: ManiMe At-Home Gel Manicure Kit

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Madam Glam Soft Pink Gel Polish

Best Nail Launches of 2020: Fluide Be Bold Polish Trio