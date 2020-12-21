Best 2020 Beauty
The Best Nail Launches of 2020 Reimagined DIY
NYLON's favorite nail launches of the year, from 3D gel stickers to at-home pedicures made easy.
All industries had to learn to pivot in 2020, some harder than others. For the world of nails specifically, this was a year for experimenting, and with many salons closing their doors early, at-home manicures and setting aside time to look after your nails became a true beauty essential for many. Retailers responded to the nail boom in kind, unveiling products that were as innovative as ever, including candy-scented polish, an at-home pedicure set, and enough sparkly polish to last you until 2021.
Keeping tabs on every new nail release is no easy feat, but NYLON is here to help, with our picks for the best nail launches of 2020. Follow along with our picks from faves including Olive & June, Lights Lacquer, and Orosa. Plus, you might even find a new brand to love, or a new look to try, including the easy to apply tips from Chillhouse, and the 3D gel manicures from ManiMe.
Below, check out the best nail products of 2020, as chosen by the NYLON beauty team.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Rave Nailz Butterfly Nailz
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Chillhouse Chill Tips
New York City's Chillhouse has been a source of nail design inspiration since its doors opened in TK, so when the pandemic made manicure appointments scarce, the brand found a way to bring their designs as accessible as possible — no skill required. The Chill Tips are non-toxic, reusable press-on nails that are easy to apply and file down to fit your nail shape, offered in a range of Chillhouse's most popular, Instagram-ready designs. The kit includes 24 nails, a dual-sided buffer and file, cuticle stick, and non-toxic glue. This checkered pastel design is one of my favorites, and like everything the brand puts out, speaks to the growing trends in the nail space. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Lights Lacquer Supernova Collection
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Olive & June The Winter Set
Olive & June turned traditional winter coloring on its head, unveiling a collection of sparkly, colorful shades that will scare away your winter doldrums. Its polish formula is seriously long-lasting, and even after a week, I've noticed minimal chipping.— Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Luxxi Blush Pink Press-On Nails
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Orly Mini Gel Lamp
This small lamp has just as much power as an option twice its size. All you have to do is plug it into any USB power source, prop it up with its stand, and press the button for two seconds to onset a 60 second cure. The brand also has a ton of videos on Instagram and YouTube that walk you through the process, but once you get the hang of it, this teeny lamp will become a staple it you at-home manicure process. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Coastal Craze Set by Charli & Dixie D'Amelio for Orosa
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Olive & June The Pedi System
The at-home pedicure was made easy (or easier, at the very least) thanks to Olive & June's Pedi System, designed to recreate the in-salon experience with all the tools you'll need to pull off your best pedicure at home. The kit includes the brand's Super Glossy Top Coat, one long-lasting polish of your choice, and 11 tools: a foot file, nail clippers, nail file, cuticle pusher, mini buffer, silicone toe separators, a clean up brush, nail polish remover pot, cuticle remover, and a foot serum. What's more, the box that holds all of the pieces together can be used to prop up your foot while painting, to give you the best range and precision. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Holotaco Frosted Metals Collection
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Nails INC. Coco for Real
Best Nail Launches of 2020: ManiMe At-Home Gel Manicure Kit
In its short year in existence, ManiMe has changed the nail game, bringing tech to the space in a completely new way with the first-ever custom-fit gel manicure stickers. The process is simple: You take photos of your hands at a few different angles, you upload them to ManiMe's site, and the brand uses its own proprietary 3D technology to translate the shape of your nails into custom gel manicure stickers. What's cooler is that along with basic solids and designs, ManiMe partners with some of the biggest nail artists in the space, like Natalie Pavloski, Madeline Poole, or its most recent collaboration with Mei Kawajiri — nail artist to Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Marc Jacobs, and more. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Madam Glam Soft Pink Gel Polish
Best Nail Launches of 2020: Fluide Be Bold Polish Trio
Fluide has expanded its nail offerings in 2020, delivering new, bold, streak-free color options in the same 7-free formula and short bottle applicators that consumers have come to love from the brand. This formula dries a lot faster than other options in the same price range, and last up to 1.5 weeks chip-free. This set in particular, launched for the holidays, includes one of the best glitter polishes on the market, spreading glitter evenly and applying smooth. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor