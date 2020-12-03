Beauty
The Best New December Beauty Launches Actually Worth Your Money
From Versed to Lord Jones.
Take a break from gifting and scrolling through holiday gift sets, and instead, familiarize yourself with some of December's newest beauty releases. This season certainly comes with plenty of stocking stuffers and holiday-inspired product launches, but there's also so many new releases, and you don't want to miss a single one.
December is only just beginning, but already, Jennifer Lopez has announced the upcoming launch of a skincare line, Hello Kitty has collaborated with ColourPop again, and there's no telling what end-of-year launches might debut next. In case you're caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle and might have missed a new beauty launch, or five, here are some of the best new beauty items launching in December 2020. Don't forget to bookmark this page and check it twice, because it'll be updated throughout the month.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
BEST NEW BEAUTY DECEMBER 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS
Set your sights on a starry manicure with a trio of new polish colors from Olive & June. Sold individually or as a set, the Out of this World collection takes its color inspiration from the heavens, featuring hues that have a touch of sparkle. Polish debuts on December 5.