The Best New December Beauty Launches Actually Worth Your Money

From Versed to Lord Jones.

Take a break from gifting and scrolling through holiday gift sets, and instead, familiarize yourself with some of December's newest beauty releases. This season certainly comes with plenty of stocking stuffers and holiday-inspired product launches, but there's also so many new releases, and you don't want to miss a single one.

December is only just beginning, but already, Jennifer Lopez has announced the upcoming launch of a skincare line, Hello Kitty has collaborated with ColourPop again, and there's no telling what end-of-year launches might debut next. In case you're caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle and might have missed a new beauty launch, or five, here are some of the best new beauty items launching in December 2020. Don't forget to bookmark this page and check it twice, because it'll be updated throughout the month.

BEST NEW BEAUTY DECEMBER 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Melt Cosmetics Beetlejuice Collection: Recently Deceased Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Celebrate the colorful spirit of Beetlejuice with this eyeshadow palette. It's part of a larger collection devoted to the character.

Mani Mood Set: Out of this World
Olive & June

Set your sights on a starry manicure with a trio of new polish colors from Olive & June. Sold individually or as a set, the Out of this World collection takes its color inspiration from the heavens, featuring hues that have a touch of sparkle. Polish debuts on December 5.

BEST NEW BEAUTY DECEMBER 2020: SKIN

Sunday Morning
Versed

An antioxidant oil serum featuring sea buckthorn extract and camellia oil, which both work to brighten and restore skin, while protecting from loss of moisture and environmental aggressors.

BEST NEW BEAUTY DECEMBER 2020: BODY

Whole Plant Formula CBD Lip Balm
Lord Jones

Lord Jones expands into lip balm, releasing this sheer formula filled with nourishing ingredients for the lips.

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Ulta

Alicia Keys launched Keys Soulcare with her first essence, which features this artisanal hand-poured candle intended to bring you to a state of center and relaxation. The candle is scented with warm, smoky notes of sage and soothing oat milk.

BEST NEW BEAUTY DECEMBER 2020: HAIR

Capelli New York Tie Dye Chiffon Twisters
Ulta

Tie dye was everywhere this year, and in case you missed out, Capelli New York released this adorable trio of accessories.