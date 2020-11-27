The New Liquid Metallic Eyeshadows From e.l.f. Cosmetics Give You Pigment-Packed Sparkle

The festivities surrounding the holiday season might look a little different this year, but keeping a glam routine filled with sparkle is always part of the plan. Whether you're partaking in socially distant celebrations or getting glitzed up for a virtual party, you need makeup that will help you shine, and the new Liquid Metallic Eyeshadows from e.l.f. Cosmetics have arrived.

Among the newest glamorous goodies from the always affordable brand, the Liquid Metallic Eyeshadows come in eight hues, and each bottle retails for $5. Product is packaged inside a clear square tube, and inside, you'll find a one swipe look.

Colors are infused with multi-dimensional metallic pearls, and you're sure to sparkle in shades that include a rose gold, a soft sandy orange, and a starry purple. Of course, the collection also features the season's trendiest color — green.

This glitter comes with staying power, too, as the product is formulated for comfortable, long-lasting wear. And while the shadow goes on in a liquid form, the brand says the product dries quickly and seamlessly.

As for best wear, you can always go with a singular shadow look, double up on colors, or use the applicator brush and apply the product as liner. No matter how you wear it, you're sure to sparkle.