It can be hard to find lip color that can last from when you put in on in the morning, to the end of the day— and look good the whole time. That’s where lip stains really shine as a category, for their ability to leave long lasting color that doesn’t budge but still looks and feels natural. There are currently a number of internet favorites in a range of prices, including the Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain for $34 or the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain for $24. But now, the latest viral TikTok lip stain is available for only $8.

The super affordable ColourPop Fresh Kiss Glossy Lip Stain has recently been the subject of multiple viral TikTok videos, for its pretty color payoff and how easy it is to help create a trendy popsicle lip stain look. The ColouPop Lip Stain comes in 16 shades, ranging from warm neutrals and peaches, to reds, pinks, and deep berries. The stain combines the long-lasting power of a lip stain with a shorter-term glossy effect finish. The water-based formula with the shiny finish is medium-coverage and buildable buildable, which gives the product a bit more flexibility than a traditional stain.

TikTok beauty creator Klaudia first posted a tutorial for “juicy lips” using the product. In the video she wipes the lip product off after applying and letting the stain set, and then follows by applying a sheer gloss. Another beauty creator Jawaria then tried the same method using the TikTok-approved product this week. First, she applied the lip stain “all over” her lips, went to leave it on for five minutes (but became impatient and wiped it off sooner), and then covered her lips with a clear gloss. Voilà, juicy lips that last and you only need a touch of clear gloss to refresh the look.

Jawaria immediately loved the results. "This is exactly what I've been looking for for my everyday glam. I'm trying to get over this but I can't,” she said in the video. With over 800k views already and hundreds of comments, her followers online agreed. The viral videos also follow TikTok’s new-found obsession with using eyebrow tint as a lip liner, proving this summer heat has us all searching for long-term solutions. Thankfully, this one is only $8 and readily available on colourpop.com.