Oh No, People on TikTok Are Using Lube As Makeup Primer

In the past few years, there have been a number of TikTok skincare trends that have left us scratching our heads. Sunscreen contouring, “natural blush”, and DIY micro-needling to name a few. The latest trend this week might be the most bizarre one yet—using lube as a makeup primer.

Facial primer is used to help makeup apply more smoothly, achieving an even-looking base and keeping your foundation in place until you wash it off. It’s a makeup kit staple. So, of course, there are already a number of cult-favorite primers on the market, including The Ordinary’s High-Spreadability Fluid Primer, Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer, and Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer Balance.

If you’ve scrolled on TikTok recently, however, you may have seen creators attempt to convince you that you can forgo the professional primers for lube. Makeup influencer Luke Ketuhok has posted a number of viral videos using Durex lube as a base. The bizarre trend has since taken off, with popular beauty content creator Sean Anthony recommending mixing lube with foundation after saying it performs “better than my regular primer” in another viral video. Which is...interesting.

Natural makeup influencer Zak Heath also gave a glowing review of the trend over the weekend, describing lube as “tacky” enough to make the foundation grip while still leaving your skin “dewy”. But, why?

Before you reach for your lube and start putting it all over your face, it’s worth noting that (despite these glowing reviews) Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Entière Dermatology, does not recommend trying this trend.

“There are plenty of good primer options designed specifically with your face in mind,” he says. “Durex Play 2-in-1 has Castor Oil in it. Castor oil can clog pores and lead to breakouts,” he explains. “While not everyone is breakout-prone and may tolerate this just fine, I still wouldn't recommend it,” he adds. Finney also says that any lube that includes fragrances can cause allergic and irritant reactions.

So there you have it, while it may make for viral videos, buying a formulated makeup primer remains the best option if you’re looking for perfect base. Feel free to stock up on the lube for its intended purposes, but don’t expect it to be a makeup miracle. This should really go without saying, but the TikTok trends are becoming so bizarre that at this point, it’s always best to double-check.