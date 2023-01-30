This Viral Black Honey Lipstick Dupe Is Only $5

In 2021, Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey took over TikTok. Already known by beauty lovers as a cult classic from the ’90s, the shade went so viral that it sold out for months across Sephora, Ulta, and even the Clinique website. Since then, demand for the lipstick has only continued to gain momentum, with the hashtag #BlackHoney having over 220 million views on TikTok and #CliniqueBlackHoney having almost 200 million.

As with all viral TikTok products, there have been a number of dupes posted by creators that give a similar glossy, berry-tinted pigment, including e.lf. cosmetics Black Cherry Lipstick. The latest trending dupe, however, comes at the low price of only $5. Over the past month, creators have found Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm in Bliss You Berry, and have named it as the best Black Honey dupe. “They look exactly the same,” said one creator in a review of the dupe. “I tried many dupes but it’s still the one I like best,” commented another creator.

Clinique Black Honey was first launched in 1971 and is a balanced calibration of blue, red, and yellow pigments resulting in a sheer berry shade that looks nearly black in the tube, but applies like a balm with a healthy, your-lips-but-better finish. At launch, it was an instant success. In fact, it’s their number one selling lipstick, and one tube of Black Honey is sold every minute. The color has been a staple of the Clinique brand and has even inspired a gloss, a blush, and an eyeshadow palette to date.

While there will always be Clinique Black Honey purists, those looking to avoid the $23 price tag will welcome the drugstore alternative. However, just like Black Honey, its virality is making it harder to get your hands on the popular dupe. The shade is already sold out on Amazon, but is still available at Walgreens (for a slightly higher price). Needless to say, you’re going to want to run—don’t walk—to your closest drugstore to get you hands on this balm.

