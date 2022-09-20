Travis Barker Just Dropped A CBD Skin Care Line

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot earlier this year and it looks like Barker is already getting involved in Kardashian family customs— including launching his own branded skin care line, Barker Wellness Skincare. His sister-in-laws Kylie and Kim already both have their own personal skin care lines, Kylie Skin and SKKN by Kim. While, in the wellness space, where Barker Wellness already resides, his wife, Kourtney, just announced a new vitamins and supplements brand named Lemme earlier this month. It’s clear Barker and his new Barker Wellness Skin Care collection is in great company.

Barker’s skin care line, announced on September 20, is a five-piece skincare drop that offers lightweight formulas suitable for all skin types, infused with high concentrations of CBD, CBG, and CBC. The collection includes a 2-in-1 Face Mask & Cleanser, Daily Moisturizer, Eye Serum, Face Serum, and a Renewal Balm— covering all of the basics (minus sunscreen) of a simple skin carre routine. The collection is now available on REVOLVE.com and the Barker Wellness website for purchase.

Barker Wellness Skin Care 2 in 1 Face Mask & Cleanser, Eye Serum, and Daily Moisturizer Courtesy of Barker Wellness Skin Care

With the collection priced between $85 for the Daily Moisturizer and $140 for the most costly product, the Renewal Balm, the skin care line is marketed at a higher price range than most other male celebrity beauty brands. The line touts formulations with antioxidants known to help calm skin inflammation, like broad spectrum CBD and cannabigerol CBG, which are helpful to keeping skin clear. The Renewal Balm is the key product of the line, formulated with four main ingredients: cannabichromene, cannabigerol, olive oil, and candelilla wax, that work,“in perfect harmony” to effectively hydrate, soothe, and protect skin on the face and body, per the brand.

Courtesy of Barker Wellness Skin Care

All delivered in chic, simple white and black packaging, Barker’s new skin care line further adds to his wellness empire under Barker Wellness Co. The vegan wellness company's product lineup already includes organic gummies, bath bombs, and other CBD and CBC products. With the launch of the new five-piece skin care line, Barker enters new territory— joining the likes of MGK and Harry Styles to make a splash in the growing male celebrity beauty market.