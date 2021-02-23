Following a two-year creative process, Travis Barker announced that he's stepping into the wellness industry. On Tuesday, the Blink-182 member announced Barker Wellness Co., a brand focused on offering premium CBD-infused products that address everyday issues, from insomnia to aches and pains.

Sharing news of the launch with Rolling Stone, Barker explained how he decided on this new endeavor. According to the musician, touring and performing took a serious toll on his physical health. After trying a number of recovery methods, he gave CBD a try. "CBD was like the best kind of result that I got," he said.

For the brand's official debut, customers can choose from multiple products, including tinctures for sleep and mood improvement, Snap Packets, which contain a single dose of CBD for sleeping and waking, as well as a Pain Relief Cream. Barker Wellness is both vegan and cruelty-free, and products retail from $4 to $120.

As Barker Wellness explains on its website, every item in the collection comes with CBD, as well as other forms of CBD including Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), and Cannabichromene (CBC). Each CBD derivative targets a specific concern areas, including sleep and pain relief.

Barker didn't reveal whether he turned to any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family — specifically, his girlfriend and Poosh founder Kourtney — for advice on the new endeavor, but he did tell Rolling Stone that "basically everyone" in his circle of family and friends was granted early access to Barker Wellness.

For now, Barker Wellness products can only be purchased online through the official website, but it's likely that one day, you might see these products alongside Kylie Cosmetics. "In a perfect world for me, I want the product to be everywhere, from places like Erewhon to Sephora to CVS. This isn’t a Band-Aid, one-time project. I really want this to help people," he told Rolling Stone.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.