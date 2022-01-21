7 Two Tone Hair Ideas That Go Way Beyond Highlights

If there’s one hair trend that we all can’t get enough of in the last couple of years, it’s two-toned hair. Don’t get it confused as a hair color job for the indecisive. Two toned hair is a very deliberate commitment to a statement look. Perhaps born out of boredom from being locked inside for so long, the high contrast look is only continuing to gain popularity in the new year. Celebrities like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Florence Pugh have all recently dipped their toes into the two-toned pool, following the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa earlier in 2021.

While dyeing your hair into the perfect two complementary (or contrasting) shades is best approached with a consultation with a hairdresser, you can start assessing which style to choose based the level of upkeep you’re comfortable with maintaining. Horizontal highlights or dip-dyed ends allows you to escape dreaded regrowth, reverse Ombré hair is more maintenance, and there’s everything in between. But the greatest thing about these color styles is that there is no right or wrong way to wear them. If you do decide to recreate the look in the comfort of your own bathroom, no matter the result, it’s bound to look cool and unique to you.

With as many options for styling two-toned hair as there are combinations of two colors, these are the two toned hair styles we’re set to see all 2022, for every hair type and cut.

Face-Framing Highlights

First up is the now classic trend of face-framing streaks or “money pieces”. The look first became popular a couple of years ago and has remained unbeatable ever since. A low-maintenance style that makes a drastic change for all hair types. It looks great in a natural, lighter blonde shade or in a statement color of your choice.

Reverse Ombré

Who can forget Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia cover hair? The bleached blonde top sectioned with a black under-layer was a dramatic switch, later made even more dramatic by experimenting with a fluorescent red.

Y2K Streaks

If you think the days of Christina Aguilera’s black and blonde Y2K hair are a relic of the past, think again. Chunky highlights and lowlights are officially back and celebrities like Miley Cyrus are already rocking the look (and proving they pair well with a shaggy cut or mullet).

Horizontal Highlights

Horizontal highlights have been on the cusp of a comeback since last year, with Collina Strada’s SS22 runway show at New York Fashion Week featuring clip-in horizontal colorful extensions. Queen RiRi just confirmed their relevance in her latest Savage x Fenty shoot and (with roots in 2000s era scene girl culture) people have compared the trend to the end of a raccoon tail.

Dip-Dyed Ends

Channel your inner festival-goer with a trend that refuses to retire. Just when we think dip-dyed hair is over, another celebrity has a go at it making it feel exciting and fresh again, with creative colors or paired with offbeat haircuts.

Color Block Party

Who says you have to stick to a particular style or pattern? This two-toned option is great for wavy, curly, and textured hair, where any vertical or horizontal streaks might lose their defined lines in amongst volume. Ask your hairstylist to get creative by adding random sporadic chunks of hair color or bleach in your hair. After all, life’s short, and the results are extremely cool.

The Cruella

This one requires a pretty high level of commitment, as it’s one of the more difficult styles to maintain or grow out and dictates a consistent center part. But if it speaks to you, the Cruella-inspired half and half look makes a really strong and recognizable signature look.