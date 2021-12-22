Tyler, The Creator Has A Nail Polish Line, Too

This year, male celebrity beauty brands have been having a major moment, from Harry Styles’ new boundary-blurring beauty line, Pleasing, to MGK’s genderless nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR. Now, Tyler, the Creator is the latest to join that growing list, with his new fashion and beauty brand, Golf le Fleur*.

This isn’t Tyler’s first rodeo in the fashion space (the rapper already has a streetwear brand, Golf Wang), but it is his first venture into beauty. Alongside silk scarves, bucket hats, and sunglasses, Golf le Fleur* is now offering three nail polish colors for $20 each. The current shades are notably, two candy-colored pastels, Geneva Blue and Georgia Peach, and a glittery gloss topper. This accompanies the brand’s recent launch of a French Waltz unisex fragrance. According to the brand’s website, the scent is like “dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water. The smell of damp jasmine petals sails in the air, while hints of mandarin and magnolia amplify luminous sandalwood. Sweet yet floral.” Yes, please!

The rollout for Golf le Fleur* nail polishes has been nothing short of breathtaking, with a pop-up in Malibu, California channeling a cartoonish, rounded, pastel aesthetic that dreams are made of. The pop-up shop is perched atop a hill and allows fans to browse through the garments, test out the French Waltz fragrance, and get a manicure in the new shades. If you can’t make it to Malibu, the shades are currently available on the website (but have already sold out once, so you might want to act fast).

While the move might initially look like Tyler is giving MGK and Harry Styles a run for their money, Tyler’s eyes aren’t only set on the beauty space. In fact, he revealed to Essence that his expansion into beauty was instinct over strategy. “I don’t even see this as me diving into the beauty space,” he told the outlet. “It’s just me saying ‘I want to make perfume,’ so I made it. I want to make nail polish,’ so I made it. I just made this, and this is what I’m on.” Considering how dreamy the Golf le Fleur* shades and rollout has been, we can’t wait to see what the artist feels like creating next.